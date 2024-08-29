Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 348.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,491 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $206.28. 62,202,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,739,727. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.54. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC upped their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

