Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $198,000 Stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Jamf by 17,830.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Jamf by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Jamf by 40.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jamf Price Performance

Shares of JAMF stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,082. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.08, a PEG ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $21.41.

Insider Activity

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $99,970.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $99,970.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $31,816.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 333,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,899 shares of company stock worth $1,161,998 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on JAMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

