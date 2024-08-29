Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $245,000 Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 514,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,314,000 after purchasing an additional 36,784 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 96.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 44,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21,854 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IBDS remained flat at $24.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 486,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,188. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.77. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $24.26.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

