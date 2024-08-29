Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $148,000 in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $68,879,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth about $38,388,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 908.1% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,040,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,767,000 after acquiring an additional 937,483 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 6,960.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 628,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,038,000 after purchasing an additional 619,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Smartsheet by 44.2% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,550,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,683,000 after acquiring an additional 474,898 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Smartsheet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $180,241.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $96,192.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $180,241.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,805 in the last 90 days. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,848. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.30. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.06 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

