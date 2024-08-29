Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.09. 5,622,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,535,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $214.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.95.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

