Mobileye Global’s (MBLY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their outperform rating on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MBLY. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mobileye Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of Mobileye Global stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $44.48. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.33, a PEG ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.02.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,400 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 631,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the second quarter worth $84,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

