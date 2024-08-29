Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW) Short Interest Down 96.4% in August

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the July 31st total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Momentus Trading Up 7.9 %

MNTSW stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 58,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,643. Momentus has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Momentus Company Profile

Momentus Inc operates as a commercial space company. The company offers satellites, satellite buses, and other satellite technologies; and in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators.

