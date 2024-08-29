MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.330-2.470 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. MongoDB also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.33-2.47 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded MongoDB from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $355.74.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $10.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,420,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,481. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $212.74 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.71 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). The company had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $72,424.17. Following the sale, the executive now owns 35,719 shares in the company, valued at $9,475,893.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,140,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,341,386. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $72,424.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 35,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,475,893.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,179 shares of company stock worth $7,368,989. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

