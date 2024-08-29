MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $493-497 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $479.96 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.330-2.470 EPS.

MongoDB Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $10.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $245.72. 2,359,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.71 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB has a one year low of $212.74 and a one year high of $509.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised MongoDB from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $355.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MDB

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $72,424.17. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 35,719 shares in the company, valued at $9,475,893.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $36,610.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,179 shares of company stock worth $7,368,989 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.