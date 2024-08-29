MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $493-497 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $479.96 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.330-2.470 EPS.
MongoDB Trading Up 4.4 %
NASDAQ:MDB traded up $10.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $245.72. 2,359,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.71 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB has a one year low of $212.74 and a one year high of $509.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $72,424.17. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 35,719 shares in the company, valued at $9,475,893.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $36,610.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,179 shares of company stock worth $7,368,989 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
