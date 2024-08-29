Mulvihill S Split (TSE:SBN) Stock Price Up 16.6%

Mulvihill S Split Corp. (TSE:SBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 16.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.18 and last traded at C$2.18. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.87.
The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.39.
Mulvihill S Split Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Mulvihill Fund Services Inc The fund is managed by Mulvihill Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments. It invests in the stocks companies operating in financial sector.
