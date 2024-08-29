MXC (MXC) Price Up 1.7% This Week

MXC (MXC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last seven days, MXC has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MXC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MXC has a market cap of $19.10 million and $1.41 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MXC alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000093 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,371 coins. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxc. The official website for MXC is www.moonchain.com. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MXC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonchain (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Moonchain has a current supply of 2,642,132,371.4. The last known price of Moonchain is 0.00708492 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $1,509,287.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moonchain.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MXC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MXC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MXC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MXC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.