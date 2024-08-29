Nano (XNO) Price Tops $0.87 on Major Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Nano has a total market cap of $116.47 million and $1.84 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00001471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,438.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $323.26 or 0.00543853 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009890 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00104938 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.65 or 0.00271964 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00031037 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00037585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00071366 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.