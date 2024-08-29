National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock Position Decreased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,563,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,025,000 after buying an additional 1,108,176 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,309,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,789,000 after buying an additional 950,171 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,567,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $16,056,000. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,020,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $46.04. The company had a trading volume of 738,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,394. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $46.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.95.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.47). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 117.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 18,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $694,604.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,209.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

