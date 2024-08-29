Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.0392 on Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 29th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $26,068.50 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00076071 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00018729 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007671 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

