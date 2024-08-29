Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Trading Down 6.1%

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.06 and last traded at $22.06. 2,164 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 7,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Nayax from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Nayax from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nayax
Nayax Stock Performance
Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Nayax had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nayax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Nayax by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Nayax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Nayax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Nayax by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.
Nayax Company Profile
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nayax
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.