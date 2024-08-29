NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Short Interest Down 96.3% in August

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the July 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

NCCGF stock remained flat at $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. NCC Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

