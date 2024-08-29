nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO Gregory Orenstein Sells 553 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $19,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,892 shares in the company, valued at $9,691,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Gregory Orenstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 11th, Gregory Orenstein sold 7,943 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $239,481.45.
nCino Stock Up 1.1 %
nCino stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.06. The company had a trading volume of 273,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,624. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -95.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nCino during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of nCino by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in nCino by 28.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in nCino by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on NCNO. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.15.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
