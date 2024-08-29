nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.15.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NCNO shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday.

Get nCino alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on nCino

nCino Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $29.74 on Friday. nCino has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nCino news, Director Jeff Horing sold 800,002 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $26,528,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,649,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,112,076.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 16,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $558,963.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,381,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,755,669.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 800,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $26,528,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,649,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,112,076.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,642,425 shares of company stock valued at $212,241,592. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,782,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,766,000 after buying an additional 635,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,122,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,247,000 after acquiring an additional 148,390 shares in the last quarter. Long Path Partners LP lifted its position in nCino by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 2,590,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,529 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in nCino by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,253,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,777,000 after acquiring an additional 358,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP lifted its position in nCino by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,750,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,451,000 after acquiring an additional 39,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

(Get Free Report

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.