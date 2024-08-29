NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.89.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $16.33 on Thursday. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.18.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,926,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,535,000 after purchasing an additional 897,843 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth $680,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,894,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,051,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 460,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at $14,872,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

