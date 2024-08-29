NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) rose 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.31. Approximately 66,208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 341,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NET Power Stock Up 4.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NET Power

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPWR. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in NET Power by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NET Power by 13.4% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of NET Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP lifted its position in NET Power by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP now owns 139,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in NET Power during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

NET Power Company Profile

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Further Reading

