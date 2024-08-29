NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetApp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.67.

NetApp stock opened at $131.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $135.01.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

NetApp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $424,518.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,565.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $424,518.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,565.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.24, for a total value of $954,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,604,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,395,146. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in NetApp by 706.3% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

