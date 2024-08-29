NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.48-6.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.55 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.000-7.200 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.53.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $7.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.66. 837,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,489. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.33.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

NetApp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $424,518.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,565.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.24, for a total transaction of $954,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,604,271.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $424,518.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,565.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

