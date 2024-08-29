NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.000-7.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5 billion-$6.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.6 billion. NetApp also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.00-7.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.67.

NetApp Stock Performance

NetApp stock traded down $9.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,954. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.33. NetApp has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $135.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

NetApp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $60,147.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,670.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,395,146 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

