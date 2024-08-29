NetMind Token (NMT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.04 Million

NetMind Token (NMT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One NetMind Token token can currently be bought for about $2.47 or 0.00004083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NetMind Token has a market capitalization of $96.19 million and approximately $7.04 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NetMind Token Profile

NetMind Token was first traded on April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,999,595 tokens. The official website for NetMind Token is power.netmind.ai. NetMind Token’s official message board is netmind.ai/blog. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai.

NetMind Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,073.2 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 2.42423743 USD and is down -6.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $8,126,453.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetMind Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NetMind Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

