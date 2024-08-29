Newborn Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NBACU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Newborn Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NBACU – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.
Newborn Acquisition Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80.
About Newborn Acquisition
Newborn Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities operating in Asia (excluding China) and the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Newborn Acquisition
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Newborn Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newborn Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.