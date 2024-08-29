Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NR. B. Riley lifted their target price on Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

NR stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.34. 306,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,869. Newpark Resources has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.58 million, a P/E ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newpark Resources will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its position in Newpark Resources by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 145,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 266,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 75,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

