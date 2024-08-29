NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,190 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 66.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEP. Wolfe Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:NEP traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $25.22. The stock had a trading volume of 886,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,103. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.51. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.54 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.905 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.