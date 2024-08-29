NextEra Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 45,077 call options on the company. This is an increase of 65% compared to the typical daily volume of 27,342 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,175,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,090,406. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.17. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

