Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 1,800.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 846,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801,780 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.58% of Nextracker worth $39,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Nextracker by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 290,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 53,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $1,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NXT shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Nextracker from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.45.

Shares of Nextracker stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $40.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 2.49. Nextracker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $719.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.71 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

