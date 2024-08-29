NFT (NFT) Achieves Market Cap of $683,556.13

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009250 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,062.35 or 0.99963620 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007930 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012669 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007733 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

