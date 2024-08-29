Nomura Securities Upgrades iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) to “Hold”

Nomura Securities upgraded shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of iQIYI from a hold rating to a reduce rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.70 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark cut iQIYI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered iQIYI from a hold rating to a moderate sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut iQIYI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.45.

iQIYI Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $2.17 on Monday. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 17.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that iQIYI will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 65.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 59.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

