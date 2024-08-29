Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordson in a report issued on Monday, August 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $9.52 per share.

Get Nordson alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NDSN. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.40.

Nordson Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $256.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nordson has a 52 week low of $208.91 and a 52 week high of $279.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 2,387.5% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 37.19%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.