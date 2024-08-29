Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the July 31st total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Joseph Marushack purchased 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,688.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,688.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRIM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.74. 16,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.78. Northrim BanCorp has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $74.34.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.31. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $46.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.34%.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

