NOVONIX (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Shares Down 3.1%

NOVONIX Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41. 17,173 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 90,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

NOVONIX Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 11.37 and a quick ratio of 11.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52.

NOVONIX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NOVONIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOVONIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.