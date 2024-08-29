Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) CFO Sells $504,400.00 in Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) CFO Houte Hans Van sold 20,000 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $504,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,870.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Houte Hans Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Houte Hans Van sold 3,477 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $74,581.65.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Houte Hans Van sold 2,490 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $51,468.30.

NRIX opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.63. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.22.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 67.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,778,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 599,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after acquiring an additional 225,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

