NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $145.00 at Truist Financial

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.24.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $125.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,509,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.92, for a total transaction of $10,138,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,162,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,762,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at $512,509,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,021,333 shares of company stock worth $599,173,182. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,059 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,867,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,476 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,244 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.