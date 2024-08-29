NXU (NASDAQ:NXU) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Nxu, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 101,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,294,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

NXU Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53.

NXU Company Profile

Nxu, Inc, formerly known as Atlis Motor Vehicles, is a US-owned technology company manufacturing innovative battery cells and battery packs, for use in advanced energy storage systems and megawatt charging stations.

See Also

