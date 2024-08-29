NYM Price Hits $0.0804 on Top Exchanges (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. NYM has a total market capitalization of $64.04 million and $854,314.04 worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NYM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NYM has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

NYM Profile

NYM was first traded on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 796,978,307 tokens. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech.

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 796,978,306.739853 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.08182914 USD and is up 1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $926,888.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

