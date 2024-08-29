Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Truist Financial

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $105.00. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OKTA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $16.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.94. 5,388,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,798. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Okta has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.54.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.24 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $257,195.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,828.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $16,786,359.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,229.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $257,195.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,051 shares of company stock valued at $34,411,773 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Okta by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,870,000 after purchasing an additional 200,770 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 155.4% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Okta by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 343,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,108,000 after purchasing an additional 83,016 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

