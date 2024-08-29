Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 31.35% from the company’s current price.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Okta from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Okta from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.58.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $16.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.94. 5,388,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of -47.09 and a beta of 1.03. Okta has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.54.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.24 million. As a group, analysts predict that Okta will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 26,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $2,669,519.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 26,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $2,669,519.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $257,195.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,051 shares of company stock worth $34,411,773 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank raised its position in Okta by 160.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

