Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.99% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Okta from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.81.

Shares of Okta stock traded down $15.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.31. 9,037,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.38 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Okta has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.24 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $135,008.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $135,008.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $277,524.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 365,051 shares of company stock worth $34,411,773. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Okta by 4.7% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Okta by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

