Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Onsemi from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Onsemi in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Onsemi from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.61.

Shares of ON stock opened at $74.63 on Monday. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $101.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,011,310.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at $18,011,310.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 36.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP grew its stake in Onsemi by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 7,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 24.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 5.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

