ONUS Tops One Day Volume of $444,329.42 (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last week, ONUS has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One ONUS coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001003 BTC on major exchanges. ONUS has a total market cap of $58.17 million and $444,329.42 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ONUS

ONUS launched on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.59914773 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $691,686.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

