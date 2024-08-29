Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.95

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 12177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.
Orkla ASA Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75.
Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.80%.
About Orkla ASA
Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Orkla ASA
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.