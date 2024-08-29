Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Price Target Cut to C$4.50

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Ventum Financial from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Osisko Development from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Osisko Development stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.88. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,468. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.89. The company has a market cap of C$246.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Osisko Development has a twelve month low of C$2.32 and a twelve month high of C$5.08.

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

