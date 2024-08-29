Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Price Target Cut to C$4.50

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Ventum Financial from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Osisko Development from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.
Osisko Development Company Profile
Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.
