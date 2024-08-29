Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Stock Position Reduced by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,184 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 7.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ovintiv by 23.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 53.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 24.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 4.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.74. The company had a trading volume of 707,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,254. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.99 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

