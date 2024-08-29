PAAL AI Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $160.86 Million (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One PAAL AI token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PAAL AI has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. PAAL AI has a market cap of $160.86 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAAL AI Token Profile

PAAL AI launched on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570. The official website for PAAL AI is www.paal.ai.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 819,528,083.459412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.19230837 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,546,026.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAAL AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

