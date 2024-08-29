Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,712 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 168,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 115,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 35,295 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

Shares of PLTR traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,516,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,729,734. The company has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average of $24.79. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $33.13.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $468,480.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,587,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,421,998.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,749,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 714,648 shares of company stock worth $21,567,539. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

