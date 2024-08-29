Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC cut its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,745,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 601.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,886 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,529,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,921 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 15,714.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,301,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,792 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 135.7% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,391,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after buying an additional 801,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.10. 1,829,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,692. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.30). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PK. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.42.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

