Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 372 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,575 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $824.50.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of COST traded up $16.39 on Tuesday, hitting $908.90. 2,097,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,655. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $533.12 and a 1 year high of $918.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $851.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $790.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total transaction of $437,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,015,745. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total transaction of $437,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,900 shares in the company, valued at $20,015,745. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,970 shares of company stock worth $4,249,526. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

